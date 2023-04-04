Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) The upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh received mild snowfall while intermittent light to moderate rains lashed the low to mid-hill areas.

The MeT office here has predicted a wet spell for April 5 and 6 and dry weather from April 7 onwards

Kothi received 10 cm of snow, Gondhla 4 cm and Keylong and Khadrala 1 cm each.

Manali received 43 mm of rain -- highest in the state -- followed by 33 mm in Seobagh, Kothi 23 mm, Bhuntar and Kheri 20 mm each, Sarahan and Rohru 17 mm each, Jhandutta 15 mm, Bijahi, Tissa and Dalhousie 14 mm each, Jogindernagar, Tinder, Chaupal and Bajura 13 mm each, Wangtoo 12 mm, Narkanda 11 mm, Janjehli, Bilaspur and Shimla 10 mm each.

Following bad weather conditions, 13 roads are still closed for traffic in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

