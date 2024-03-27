Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, March 27: A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. No loss of life or property is reported. Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the Earth's surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Crack Appears in Wall, Building Column Seen Shaking After Earthquake Tremors Felt in Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani and Latur (See Pic and Video).

"A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages," it said. Aurad Shahjani is located about 52 km away from Killari village, which was worst hit by an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on September 30, 1993.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)