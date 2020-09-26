Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) A militant was on Saturday arrested by security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and incriminating material, including weapons, was seized from his possession, police said.

In a joint operation in the Kapran area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district, security forces arrested a categorised active militant, Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna, a police official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Lockdown Relaxations: Jatras, Plays, Cinemas, Dance, Magic Shows With 50 or Less Participants Allowed From October 1.

He said weapons and other incriminating material were seized from his possession.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said.

Also Read | Recovery Rate of COVID-19 Patients Reaches 91.98% in Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)