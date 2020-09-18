Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) A militant hideout was busted in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and arms and ammunition recovered, the Army said.

A search operation was launched on Friday afternoon in the Kandi forest area of Kupwara in north Kashmir based on a specific input, an Army official said.

He said during the search operation, a hideout was busted.

The forces recovered an AK 47 rifle, a grenade launcher and two hand grenades from the hideout, the official said.

He said the search operation was in progress.

