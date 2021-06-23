Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which one militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

The operation is going on, he added.

