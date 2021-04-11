Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Militants Sunday shot dead a civilian in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The ultras fired on Nasir Khan near his residence in Buchipora in the Magam area of the central Kashmir district this afternoon, a police official said.

He said Khan was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

