Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday night, but there was no casualty, officials here said.

The grenade exploded near the camp, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,128 Fresh COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

"Militants hurled a grenade at the CRPF camp at Batagund in Tral area at around 8.30 pm," police officials said.

The CRPF personnel fired a few rounds in the air following the blast. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Employees Laid-Off, Opting For VRS Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Have to Pay Income Tax on Allowances Received.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)