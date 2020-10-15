Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Militants shot and injured a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The ultras shot Tanveer Ahmad Sofi in his abdomen at Kakapora in Pulwama district at around 7 pm, a police official said.

He said the injured person was shifted to a hospital in the district for treatment.

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

