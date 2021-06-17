Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Militants shot dead an off-duty policeman in the Eidgah area of the city on Thursday, police said.

Constable Javaid Ahmad was shot at and critically injured by militants near his residence at Saidapora locality in the Eidgah area of the city, a police official said.

He said Ahmad was taken to nearby SKIMS hospital in Soura where he was declared brought dead.

