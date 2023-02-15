Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Militants lobbed a hand grenade at a security forces' picket in Saraf Kadal area of the city on Wednesday but no damage was caused, officials said.

The grenade was hurled at a CRPF picket in the old city area around 8 pm, the officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bride Drugs Groom, In-Laws on Train, Runs Away With Jewellery in Kanpur; Arrested.

They said the grenade exploded on the roadside and there was no loss of life or injury to any one in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)