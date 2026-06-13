India News | Military Cadets Share Inspiration; Parents Adorn Shoulders with Stars at Pipping Ceremony

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Following the grand Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Saturday, parents of the newly commissioned cadets proudly adorned their shoulders with stars, marking their induction as officers in the Indian Army.

At the IMA, Sword of Honour recipient Lieutenant Vishal Kumar shared his joy and credited his instructors and parents for helping him achieve the milestone. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I owe this to my instructors and my parents, who dedicated so much time to this. They prioritised this goal above other things, and that is how I have achieved this milestone today."

Also Read | Aryan Verma Arrested for Impersonation: Know How a Fake Army Brigadier Was Caught in a Sting Operation at Shahjahanpur Cantonment.

He added, "I attended a military school during my childhood, where the environment and training methods were modelled after the NDA. That inspired me to join the NDA, and today, I have received my commission."

Another cadet, Shanan Dhaka, said she felt a deep sense of pride and responsibility. She added that having a military background, it was not just a career choice for her but a way of life she had witnessed since childhood.

Also Read | Indian Man in Norway Gets Reprimanded by Manager for Working on Weekends; His Post on ‘Indian Work Ethic’ Goes Viral.

The President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, attended the Passing Out Parade at the IMA in Dehradun on Saturday as the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer.

The President reviewed the impressive Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and the 141st Technical Graduate Course and extended her best wishes to the newly commissioned officers. In her address, the President inspired the graduating cadets to serve the nation with dedication, discipline, patriotism, and an unwavering sense of duty in safeguarding Mother India.

She emphasised that military officers are not only guardians of the nation's borders but also custodians of the trust, aspirations, and honour of 1.4 billion Indians. One of the most significant highlights of this year's Passing Out Parade was the successful commissioning of nine women cadets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)