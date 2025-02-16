Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI): To strengthen security in Dwarka and its surrounding islands, particularly in response to recent illegal encroachments, a military exercise titled 'Jal-Thal-Raksha 2025' was organised at Bet Dwarka.

The large-scale drill involved participation from 11 Ahmedabad and 31 Jamnagar Army units, as well as the Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police.

Retired Lt Col Amol Awate detailed the exercise and said, "Keeping in mind the security of Dwarka and its surrounding islands and the recent illegal encroachment, the Indian Army organized Jal-Thal-Shakti Exercise 2025. 11 Ahmedabad, 31 Jamnagar, Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police participated in it..."

"The exercise was monitored by the District Administration of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Forest Department, Maritime Board of Gujarat Energy, NSG... During the exercise, it was practised what kind of coordination should be there between the government departments and paramilitary forces and defence forces during a terrorist attack or war...," he added.

A video from the exercise showed security personnel being deployed to the coast via hovercraft, where they practised securing critical infrastructure and responding to potential land-based threats.

Earlier, the troops of the Indian Army recently participated in a comprehensive training exercise christened Ex Winged Raider. The exercise focused on special airborne operations, demonstrating a high level of operational readiness and inter-service coordination.

According to a release, the exercise involved rehearsing various airborne insertion techniques from both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, enhancing the skills of participating personnel. The exercise also witnessed a first in the Eastern Theatre in terms of training on airborne operations from the Chinook Helicopter. (ANI)

