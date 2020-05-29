India News | Mill Worker Killed in Fire

Nagpur, May 28 (PTI) A worker was killed and cotton bales worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out in a mill here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The fire broke at Dan ginning and pressing mill at Ghogra Lohara village under Narkhed tehsil of Nagpur district at around 3.30 pm, a police official said.

One of the mill workers, Kisna Dattuji Gore, died in the blaze, he said.

However, the reason behind the fire was not yet established.

Fire tenders from Nagpur and other towns were rushed to douse the flames.PTI COR

