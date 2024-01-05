Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced the use of millets in Indira Canteens -- a state-run food subsidisation programme -- and mid-day meals for school children at an event in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Millets and Organic International Trade Fair 2024 and the Exhibition and sales organized by the Department of Agriculture at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Friday.

CM Siddaramaiah announced that a meeting of the concerned departments will be convened soon to discuss and decide on the use of millet at Indira canteens and school meals so that the people and school children of the state could become healthier and stronger.

The CM also assured that the state government will set up a centre for the promotion of millet crops to facilitate the production of high-quality millet seeds, the development of new varieties and the export of millets.

"Millets can be grown even in places where rainfall and fertility are low. Millets are very helpful for good health. Hence, the state government is continuously organizing millet fairs," he said.

"Cereals are high in nitrogen, sodium, vitamins and fibre. Studies show that the consumption of chemically mixed food is also a major cause of many diseases today, he said, adding that the consumption of organic cereals is the best solution for this.

He further said that the Karnataka government is continuously encouraging the growth of organic and Millet crops which in turn is helping to improve the people's health.

"The Organic Agriculture Policy- 2004 and Revised Organic Agriculture Policy - 2014 were implemented in the state. Organic and whole grains have become increasingly popular in recent years. As India is an agricultural country, the Green Revolution was carried out during Nehru and Indira Gandhi's tenure to achieve food self-sufficiency. Green Revolution has helped to provide food to everyone," he said.

The program was presided over by Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, CM's Political Advisor B.R.Patil, UP's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Saahi, CM's Political Secretary Make Ahmed, Legislators Binary Kulkarni, Sudhama Das, Rajugowda, Konareddy and others.

Indira Canteens is a food subsidy program run by the Government of Karnataka.

The program was founded on August 15, 2017, by CM Siddaramaiah and named after Indira Gandhi, the first and only female Prime Minister of India. (ANI)

