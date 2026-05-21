India News

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 21 (ANI): Congress MP K Suresh on Thursday criticised the recent four-rupee increase in milk prices across Kerala, terming the decision a major financial strain on ordinary citizens. The Congress MP shifted the responsibility of this price hike onto the Left Democratic Front (LDF) board members, claiming that Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) is controlled by the LDF board.

The Congress MP alleged that the LDF government decided to increase four rupees, not the current government

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Clarifying the political composition of the decision-making body, Congress leader K Suresh, while speaking to ANI, said, "That was very unfortunate. The Milma is controlled by the LDF board. LDF chairman is there, LDF direct board members are there, regional chairman's majority is LDF, not Congress or UDF. So, they decided to increase four rupees, not this government. This government came to power the day before yesterday. It was decided earlier. They implemented it yesterday. So, it's a very unfortunate... the people are now very much upset for the petrol hike and LPG hike".

Formally requesting the state apparatus to intervene and reconsider the decision of the regional marketing body, Congress leader said, "Now, the milk has also increased by four rupees. That is also another burden of the common people. So, I would like to appeal to the Government of Kerala to review the price rise of milk in Kerala by Kerala Milk Marketing Federation."

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Earlier, the Keralam Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) announced a hike of Rs 4 per litre in milk prices across the state, with the revised rates set to come into effect from June 1.

On Wednesday, the decision was taken by the Board of Directors of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, which was held earlier on that day. Officials said that out of the Rs 4 increase, Rs 3.35 per litre will be directly passed on to dairy farmers to support their income amid rising production costs.

Milma had earlier sought a price revision in the range of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per litre, citing escalating input costs and financial stress faced by dairy farmers. Regional unions had also been consistently demanding an upward revision in milk prices to ensure better returns for producers.

According to Milma, severe drought conditions and a sharp increase in the price of milk procured from neighbouring states have led to losses in milk sales for regional unions. The federation said dairy farmers in Kerala are facing significant hardship due to rising production costs coupled with reduced income.

On Wednesday, Milma also indicated that prices of other milk-based products are likely to increase in the coming days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)