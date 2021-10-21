New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) It was a cold Thursday morning in the national capital as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level was recorded at 63 per cent at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 20.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal while the maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category at 217 at 8 am on Thursday, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

