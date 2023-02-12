New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8:30 am, it said.

The weather office forecast mainly clear skies with strong winds of up to 25-35 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 14 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

