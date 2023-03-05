New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent, they said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with the maximum temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.3 degrees.

