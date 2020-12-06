Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above the normal limits on Sunday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department here, in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius, up four notches, while Karnal recorded a low of 13.8 degrees Celsius, five more than the normal.

Also Read | NDA Ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Supports Bharat Bandh, to Decide on December 8 on Snapping Ties With BJP.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 14 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal limits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)