Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked the Thane Municipal Corporation to prepare within a month a detailed project report on unified development of government offices scattered on station road, an official said

Shinde, who is state urban development minister as well Thane's guardian minister, had chaired a meeting with top officials in the district, he said.

"There are offices of the tehsildar, PWD, zilla parishad etc on different plots, all close to each other, but still not convenient enough for people who visit it for various work. Many of the structures are over 100 years old and have become weak. The minister has asked for a detailed plan to unify all these offices in one building, the design of which should be iconic," the official said.

