Amaravati, Mar 13 (PTI) Water supply projects under the Centre's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) worth Rs 3,853 crore in SC/ST residential localities in Andhra Pradesh should be hastened, a state minister said on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi University Students Claim Mix-up in Question Papers During Exam for School of Open Learning.

Out of 7,917 SC localities in the state, 4,852 areas have been supplied with drinking water facilities, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Sisters’ Used Jewellery Was Taken Off and Shown as Recovery by ED During Raids (Watch Video).

"In these places, we are supplying 55 litres of water per head per day. In the balance 3,065 localities, there is partial supply of water," the minister said, while reviewing JJM works at the Secretariat.

Under the Centre's scheme in SC and ST localities, the minister said Rs 1,326 crore has been sanctioned for 8,911 projects. Likewise, Rs 2,048 crore has been allocated for nine more JJM projects while another Rs 478 crore has been earmarked under 'Jagananna colonies' in 10,694 layouts for over 19,600 projects, totalling Rs 3,853 crore.

According to the minister, 3,627 works under 8,911 JJM projects have been completed while the remaining 5,284 are under various stages of development.

Nagarjuna instructed officials to ensure that drinking water shortage does not arise in these locations during the summer, including calling on them to repair motors, pipelines and bores.

He directed officials to ensure there is no drinking water shortage anywhere in the state during the summer and instructed them to supply drinking water through tankers if needed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)