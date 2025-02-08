New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As trends for Delhi elections become clear, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was sure that the BJP will form the government in the national capital after a hiatus of 27 years.

"... Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP will form a government in Delhi...," he told a press conference in Gwalior.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bride's Family Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom's Low CIBIL Score in Akola.

During the press conference, Scindia also targeted the UPA government, and termed the rise in bank NPAs in those years as "cancer".

"The biggest cancer in our country, is the Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of banks, which the BJP and NDA government inherited from the Congress and UPA government as a burden on the people of Delhi. In 2014, that NPA was 11.5 per cent. Today it is 2.6 per cent... 10 years ago, the UPA government had spent only Rs 2 lakh crore on infrastructure. PM Narendra Modi has increased it to Rs 11 lakh crore," Scindia told the press conference.

Also Read | Delhi Election Result 2025: Pall of Gloom Seen at AAP Office After EC Trends Indicate BJP Well Above Majority Mark in Delhi Assembly Elections.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is leading on 46 seats while AAP is leading on 24 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also expressed confidence in the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly election and said that the final outcome will be "even better and decisive" in favour of the BJP.

As the trends unfold, Trivedi attributed the party's lead to the trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises.

Speaking with ANI, Trivedi said, "We are waiting for the final results; we believe that the final result will be even better and decisive in the favour of the BJP. It shows the trust people have in PM Modi's promises. It's a positive result for us..."

Meanwhile, BJP workers started celebrating outside party's office in New Delhi as early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party's comeback in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecracker, dancing, singing at party office. BJP leaders including Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, party's vice president Baijayant Panda among other also met at party office after its performance in the Delhi polls.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 1174.

AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat by 1003 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a vote margin of 3231 votes.

Among the top leadership, only Manish Sisodia is currently leading on the Jangpura seat by a margin of 2438 votes.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

.Speaking about AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated public.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)