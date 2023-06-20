Port Blair, Jun 20 (PTI): The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, arrived here on Tuesday to review various government schemes.

Soon after arrival, the minister inspected the district hospital and a newly constructed bridge at Sippighat in South Andamans.

Also Read | Free Rice: Karnataka Congress Stages Protest Against Centre at Freedom Park, BJP Hits Back.

On June 21, he will take part in the International Day of Yoga, which will be held at the Girls Senior Secondary School auditorium from 6.15 am.

He will then hold meetings with businessmen and entrepreneurs at Kerala Samajam Hall, an official said.

Also Read | Telangana Government to Drop UAPA Case Against Human Rights Activist G Haragopal and Five Others.

The minister will then go to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and visit the Fish Landing Centre and interact with fishermen. He will also interact with the general public at Shyam Nagar Marriage Community Hall.

This is Murugan's second visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands in less than six months. In December, he was here to oversee various infrastructure projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)