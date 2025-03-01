Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the steel bridge site of the National High-Speed Rail Project at Nadiad on Saturday. The 200-meter-long bridge comprises two spans of 100 meters each and will be launched over National Highway 48 (connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai) near Nadiad.

This 14.3 m wide and 14.6 m high steel bridge weighs around 1500 MT (each span) and was fabricated at the Salasar workshop near Hapur, U.P.

Also Read | Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released at odishapolice.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Talking to ANI about this site, Vishnaw said that the fabrication of steel girder components was successfully completed at the Salasar plant in Hapur using 100 per cent Indian steel. The steel was sourced from leading manufacturers like TATA, JSW, and SAIL, ensuring high-quality material for the project. This highlights India's self-reliance in infrastructure development and commitment to the "Make in India" initiative.

He further said that to enhance construction speed, specialized "TTHSB" bolts were used in the assembly of the steel girder. These high-strength bolts were entirely produced at the Unbrako factory in Bhopal, showcasing the involvement of advanced Indian manufacturing in critical infrastructure projects.

Also Read | 2019 Sedition Case: Delhi Court Allows Police To Withdraw Charges Against Former JNU Student Shehla Rashid for Tweets on Indian Army.

Vishnaw said that the 'C5' paint system, known for its 20-year service life, was used for durability. The paint materials were manufactured across India in Nippon factories, ensuring long-lasting protection against environmental factors and enhancing the lifespan of the steel bridges.

MAGEBA manufactured metal-encased elastomeric bearings at its Kolkata plant to support the girder. These bearings play a crucial role in absorbing shocks and movements, ensuring the stability and longevity of the bridge structures, he added.

It is notable that the technology used in this project is not only based on the Make in India concept but also designed for a long lifespan. For example, the jointing of steel members is done using Tor Shear Type High Strength Bolts (TTHSB) designed for a 100-year lifespan. The spans of the bridge are painted with the C-5 system, which is the first of its kind in India.

It is pertinent to note that steel bridges are most suitable to cross Highways, Expressways and railway lines, unlike pre-stressed concrete bridges, which span 40 to 45 meters and are suitable for most sections, including river bridges

India has the expertise of fabricating steel bridges for heavy haul and semi-high-speed trains that run between 100 and 160 kmph. Now, the same expertise in fabricating steel girders will be implemented on the MAHSR corridor, too, which will have a staggering operational speed of 320 kmph.

The MAHSR project plans 28 steel bridges, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 17 in Gujarat.

Six steel bridges have been successfully launched in Gujarat over Railways/DFCC tracks, Highways & Bhilosa Industry. The first span of this steel bridge is planned to be launched in March 2025 and to be completed by August 2025.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project continues to set new benchmarks in high-speed rail infrastructure by combining cutting-edge technology with environmental considerations. The project is not only transforming connectivity but also creating significant social and economic benefits, including the generation of thousands of jobs, the development of local industries, and improvements in regional infrastructure. It will also help in reducing travel time, enhancing mobility and fostering regional development, The project is set to drive economic growth and elevate the quality of life across Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)