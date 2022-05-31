New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala, will address the inaugural session at the "Conclave of 75 Entrepreneurs and Exhibition of 75 Indigenous Livestock Breeds" on Wednesday in Delhi.

As per the press release by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L Murugan, MoS, FAHD, and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, MoS, FAHD, will be the guests of honour at the event. The conclave is being held in association with CII with a focus on dairy and poultry farmers, innovative entrepreneurs, startups and industry as well as a digital exhibition to showcase the best 75 indigenous breeds from bovine/caprine/avian/porcine species.

The conference will focus on three technical thematic sessions such as increasing productivity and improving animal health, value addition and market linkages and innovation and technology, the release read.

The focus is on showcasing the key trends, identifying the opportunity and drawing a clear roadmap for the dairy and poultry sector with a focus on enhancing farmers' incomes.

As per the release, the sessions at the conclave will showcase some of the innovative solutions/best practices that offer the potential to transform the dairy and poultry sector and enhance farmers' incomes and will aim towards creating a road map for the dairy and poultry sector.

It will be a deep dive into the emerging opportunities and will be a platform to learn from the experiences of progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, as well as start-ups as to how value addition, diversified product portfolio and improved market access have helped in changing the dynamics in the dairy and poultry sector and also created enhanced income opportunities.

Digital exhibition at the conclave will showcase 75 Indigenous Livestock Breeds and success stories of dairy and poultry farmers, FPOs, innovative entrepreneurs, start-ups and industry, it added. (ANI)

