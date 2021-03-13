Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Telangana Forest and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Saturday visited Bhainsa town, rocked by communal clashes recently, and assured help to the victims.

The incidents had badly affected daily wage earners, those dependent on small businesses and the middle class, an official release quoted him as saying.

The minister said a thorough investigation would be held into the violence and those found responsible would not be spared.

The incident on the night of March 7 left nine people, including three police personnel and two journalists, injured.

Two houses and several vehicles were set ablaze by miscreants during the violence that broke out after an altercation between a couple of youths of different communities over a motorcycle accident.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said his party would raise the Bhainsa issue, the recent floods in Hyderabad and other matters in the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, beginning on March 15

BJP leader Muralidhar Rao, who visited some of the victims at a private hospital here, alleged that Bhainsa is one of the centres where radicalization was taking place.

The VHP's state unit, in a release, demanded that the National Investigation Agency conduct a probe into the alleged involvement of a political party and some other organisations into the incidents.

