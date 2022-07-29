Hyderabad, Jul 29 (PTI) A Municipal Commissioner in Telangana landed in trouble after he issued a show-cause notice to some of his staff for allegedly skipping Minister KT Rama Rao birthday celebrations held in Bellampally town on July 24.

Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday, said he would not encourage such practices and asked the senior officials to suspend Bellampally Municipal Commissioner for issuing notices to the employees.

“I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration.

Read about an over enthusiastic Municipal commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations! Have asked @cdmatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour,” KTR tweeted.

The Municipal Commissioner, in the notice, instructed the officials to reply within 24 hours, else action would be taken.

G Gangadhar, the Municipal Commissioner of Bellampally, did not answer phone calls.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, in a tweet, slammed the TRS government asking whether Telangana was transformed into monarchy from governance by elected representatives.

"Govt of Telangana has issued a memo to employees asking them to explain why they didn't attend Prince KTR's birthday bash on 24th Jul. Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve people or has it transformed into a monarchy, fiefdom of KCR family?,” Malviya tweeted.

