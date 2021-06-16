Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) Thirteen people, including the brother of a Minister, were arrested for allegedly playing cards here on Wednesday, police said.

Upon receiving information, the personnel of the Commissioners task force raided the place and took the 13 into custody, they said.

Over Rs one lakh in cash, some mobile phones and cards were seized, the police said.

A case under the Gaming Act was registered, they added.

