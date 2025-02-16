New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush announced the opening of nominations for the prestigious Prime Minister's Yoga Awards for the 2025 edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY2025) on Sunday.

According to an official release, these awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant and sustained contributions to the promotion and development of Yoga, both nationally and internationally.

Established to honour the profound impact of Yoga on society, the Prime Minister's Yoga Awards aim to celebrate exemplary contributions to the field, reinforcing Yoga's role in disease prevention, health promotion, and the management of lifestyle-related disorders.

These awards, personally endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi serve as a testament to the Government's commitment to recognizing and celebrating the invaluable contributions to the growth and propagation of Yoga.

The awards will be conferred in the National Individual, National Organization, International Individual, and International Organization categories, with each winner receiving a trophy, certificate, and a cash award of Rs 25 lakh.

Individuals applying must be 40 years or older and should have at least 20 years of dedicated service in Yoga promotion.

Applications and nominations can be submitted via the MyGov platform (https://innovateindia.mygov.in/pm-yoga-awards-2025/) on or before March 31, 2025, the Ministry said.

The link will also be available on the Ministry of Ayush's website and the websites of its autonomous bodies. Entities can apply directly or be nominated by a prominent Yoga organization.

Each applicant/nominee can apply for only one category (National or International) per year.

A screening committee constituted by the Ministry of Ayush will review all applications and recommend a maximum of 50 names per award category to the evaluation jury.

The jury, comprising eminent personalities from various fields, will be the apex decision-making body.

"The Ministry of Ayush is dedicated to developing and promoting our traditional systems of medicine and wellness, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-rigpa and Homoeopathy," the release added.

The Ministry strives to integrate these systems into the healthcare landscape, enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities holistically. (ANI)

