Kaziranga (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): Ministry of Ayush's first "Chintan Shivir" was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, said a press release on Monday.

Minister talked about the tremendous potential of the Ayush sector and exhorted young researchers and scientists to work on evidence-based scientific research and explain the benefits and research of the Ayush system of medicine in native languages so that it reaches larger masses, added the press release.

Sarbananda Sonowal added that Ayush is pivotal to Heal in India and Heal by India ecosystem. Ayush is very important to the vision of one earth, one family, and one future. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister India's traditional medicine system has been globally positioned.

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak, special secretary, MoA along with other senior officials from the Ministry and eminent speakers, experts, and dignitaries are participating in the Chintan Shivir.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Mahendra Munjpara participated in the first session on Digital health and technology in Ayush and said, "Now the world is realizing the power of Ayush. With the help of digital health, Ayush Grid, and digital and technological advances, the power of Ayush can be capitalized from primary healthcare to specialised health centres."

Both ministers along with Ministry of Ayush officials participated in the Y-break conducted by Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi.

The first session on day one was on digital health and technology in Ayush, the second session was on Ayush Research: Future strategy, challenges and the way forward and the third was on Ayush education: Future initiatives, capacity building, employment generation and NEP.

The Second day will see sessions on current challenges and way forward in Ayush Drug industries, services and standardization of Ayush products.

The fifth session will be on Ayush in public health, challenges and the way forward and will end with a presentation of reports with deliverables and a roadmap.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being organized to build the road map for the up-gradation of Ayush institutions and their integration with technological advancements, and the identification of ways to integrate Ayush with the New Education Policy, while also identifying current services with potential improvements to take advantage of Ayush. (ANI)

