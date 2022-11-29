New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The pavilion of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday bagged an award for 'Outstanding Contribution towards Public Communication and Outreach' at the 41st India International Trade Fair 2022 in New Delhi.

The health pavilion was one of the most popular pavilions at the trade fair with a huge daily footfall over the fortnight starting November 14.

Also Read | WhatsApp Data Leaked? Here's How To Check if Your Number and Other Information Have Been Leaked Online Amid Reports of Breach.

The Health Pavilion was the centre of various screenings, and counselling on different public health issues, along with imparting skills such as life-saving skills by experts, in the main venue and three off-site camps at Pragati Maidan. As many as 37,887 screenings, investigations, counselling and training were conducted at the pavilion.

Blood pressure and blood sugar had the highest number of screenings at 4990 and 4356, respectively. Nearly 5530 visitors visited the NHA counter where 1110 visitors got their ABHA cards and benefits of getting ABHA ID were also provided. 2920 visitors were counselled on TB prevention and management, and many pledged to become Ni-kshay Mitras. More than 2000 visitors imparted life-saving skills, while 2616 got their eyes checked up, and 2371 benefitted from an oral check-up. Close to 2000 were provided physiotherapy, whereas nearly 2000 benefitted from anaemia testing and subsequent counselling on healthy eating habits to address it.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Students of Classes 1-8 To Get Milk in Govt Schools Twice a Week, Says State Education Minister BD Kalla.

Approximately 1798 were counselled for NACO and nearly 441 had HIV tests conducted. Anemia Mukt Bharat stall witnessed an inflow of 2408 testing for haemoglobin. Around 1653 were sensitized on vector control, and nearly 810 people got counselling on varied aspects of mental health encompassing concerns amongst children, elderly needs, and work stress.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's pavilion successfully engaged the audience and disseminated information by way of organizing quiz competitions on TB, No Tobacco, Vector-borne diseases, and non-communicable diseases. Daily Nukkad Nataks enthralled the visitors on an array of topics encompassing themes such as prevention from vector-borne diseases, awareness regarding HIV/AIDS and addressing the stigma attached to it, availing of benefits of different schemes of Government for testing and treatment of TB, and enthusing visitors to pledge organs. The pavilion hosted magic shows and organized drawing and quiz completion for school-going children for awareness on emerging issues such as pollution, healthy eating, healthy lifestyle etc.

One of the highlights of the award-winning pavilion was the "Spotlight Conversations" with experts, renowned doctors and other eminent personalities who shared their perspectives on issues ranging from air pollution and its impact on health, adopting a healthy lifestyle, organ donations, the role of nurses in the health care system, palliative care, non-communicable diseases, robotics surgery and its benefits, leprosy, and dentistry.

Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee Dr Deepa Malik visited the pavilion and pledged support as a Nikshay Mitra. She also shared her experience of being a TB survivor with the audience and visitors.

The award was presented by Chief Guest Pradeep Singh Kharola, IAS (Retd.) Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) at a function organized to award the winners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)