New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour and Employment urged platform workers to register on the e-Shram portal.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment stated that the gig and platform economy is expanding and offering new jobs in sectors like ridesharing, delivery, logistics, and professional services.

The Ministry said NITI Aayog has projected that the gig economy in India will employ over one crore workers in 2024-25 and subsequently reach 2.35 Crores by 2029-30.

Recognizing the contribution of the gig and platform workers to the nation's economy, Union Budget 2025-26 announcement has provisions for (i) registration of online platform workers on e-Shram portal, (ii) issue of identity cards, and (iii) healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The AB-PMJAY health scheme provides Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization across over 31,000 public and private empanelled hospitals in India.

For early implementation of these Budget provisions, the Ministry of Labour and Employment is soon launching the scheme.

As a first step, the Ministry requests that the Platform Workers self-register on the e-Shram portal so that they may be considered for the scheme's benefits as soon as possible.

The Platform aggregators are also to disseminate this information among the platform workers engaged with them and facilitate them to register on the e-Shram portal. (ANI)

