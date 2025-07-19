New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar held a review meeting with Kerala officials in Kottayam on July 17 where discussions were focused on data uploading status regarding Waqf-related properties on the UMEED portal as well as the implementation of the several central schemes in the state.

Ministry of Minority Affairs also said that discussions were held on Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS).

"Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar held a review meeting with Kerala officials in Kottayam, Kerala on 17th July 2025. Discussions focused on PMJVK, PMVIKAS, Waqf development, and data upload status on the UMEED Portal under the Unified Waqf Management Efficiency, Empowerment and Development Act, 1995," Ministry of Minority Affairs wrote on X.

The UMEED Central Portal, short for Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 serves as a centralized digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties.

The portal is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in how Waqf assets are administered across India by introducing greater transparency, accountability, and public participation, ministry said earlier.

In June, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju launched the UMEED Central Portal on Friday, a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of properties Waqf properties.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju asserted that the portal will bring transparency in managing the properties Waqf properties.

"The UMEED Portal will add a new chapter in the history of Waqf property management and administration in India. It will not only bring transparency but will also help the common Muslims, particularly women and children," Kiren Rijiju said.

In another post on X, Ministry of Minority Affairs said that Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar, chaired a review meeting with Gujarat state government officials on July 18, 2025.

"Progress of PMJVK, UMEEDCentralPortal data on WaqfProperties and implementation of the Jiyo Parsi scheme were discussed. Key measures suggested to broaden beneficiary outreach," Ministry wrote on X. (ANI)

