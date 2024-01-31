New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, will launch two cutting-edge digital modules, the Maritime Single Window (MSW) and the Mercantile Maritime Department (MMD), on the Sagar Setu (NLP-M) platform.

The launch ceremony will take place at Transport Bhawan, New Delhi, on Thursday to symbolise a significant stride towards a more modern and streamlined maritime landscape in the country.

The Maritime Single Window (MSW) module in Sagar Setu (NLP-M) is a digital platform or system that enables the electronic submission, processing, and exchange of maritime-related information and documents between government authorities, port operators, and stakeholders involved in international maritime trade.

This module was successfully tested with the officials of the Directorate General of Shipping, along with shipping agents, trade Associations and port officials of all major ports.

Mercantile Maritime Department (MMD) module in Sagar Setu (NLP-M), which is a digital platform that provides vessel detention and vessel release status information. The MMD module will help the Mercantile Maritime Department share the vessel survey information on the Sagar Setu platform.

These modules are part of the broader digital initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to propel the maritime sector into the future. (ANI)

