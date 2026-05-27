India News | Ministry of Railways Clears Hydrogen Fuel Cell DEMU for Jind-Sonipat Route with Safety Stipulations

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based DEMU trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, marking a significant step towards green mobility in the Indian Railways network.

According to an official communication issued by the Railway Board, sanction has been granted for the introduction of a 10-car formation Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based DPRS 1200 KW DEMU coaches with a maximum operational speed of 75 kmph on the dedicated Jind-Sonipat route.

Also Read | Ayodhya: CNG Auto Rickshaw Carrying Devotees Bursts Into Flames at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Passengers Escape Safely (Watch Video).

Earlier in April this year, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned 100 railway projects in FY 2025-26 with a total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, marking a sharp rise in spending and expansion as part of its infrastructure push.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this includes a record expansion of over 6,000 kilometres, reflecting a significant jump compared to the previous year.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of May 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"A total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network. This marks a historic milestone in railway expansion," the ministry said in its release.

The ministry highlighted that the scale of approvals and spending has increased substantially year-on-year. "Compared to FY 2024-25... project approvals have increased by 56 per cent, route coverage has surged by over 114 per cent, and financial commitment has witnessed a remarkable jump of more than 110 per cent," it added.

The projects include new railway lines, doubling and multitracking works aimed at easing congestion and improving services. "These are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions," the ministry said.

The expansion will cover most major states, with a focus on key regions. "Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10), and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerge as key focus states," the release noted, adding that these states play a critical role in freight and passenger movement.

The ministry also emphasised connectivity in remote and tribal areas. "A major focus has been laid on expanding rail connectivity in tribal and remote regions... ensuring access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)