New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A minor girl has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a 19-year-old man here, police said Tuesday.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at BK Road police station against the accused, Himanshu, they said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Pro Prices & Specifications Leaked on Amazon UK Website Ahead of Its Launch.

The 15-year-old victim alleged that Himanshu has raped her many a time since August last year, they said.

The first time when it happened, she claimed, she was in an inebriated state at Connaught Place.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Heavy Rainfall Batters Several Parts, State Govt To Give Rs 4 Lakh to Kin of Those Killed in Rain-Related Incidents.

After that it happened in Dwarka and Badarpur on several occasions, a senior police officer said.

The accused was arrested and produced in court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)