Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested two persons, including a minor in an alleged rape case with a minor girl, the police official said on Tuesday.

“Two accused including a minor have been arrested in the case of alleged gangrape with a 7-year-old girl in Mankhurd area,” the police said.

The case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Trombay police station.

According to the police officials, the accused minor has been sent to Dongri Children's Home.

“The other accused remanded to police custody till August 9,” the police official said.

Giving the details about the incident, the police said that the accused abducted the girl when she went to a shop near to house to buy some chocolate.

“The victim left the house and went to the nearest shop to buy chocolates and when she did not return home for some time, the family members searched for her. After some time, the girl herself returned home. The mother of the victim got suspicious seeing the girl’s condition. As her mother asked the girl, she narrated the entire incident. After which, the victim's family reached the nearest Trombay police station with the girl and registered a case,” the police said.

“They confessed to their crime and the police arrested both of them and started further investigation,” the police added. (ANI)

