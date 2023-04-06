New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a boy who had entered the premises of an under-construction building with an intention of robbery, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area when the girl's parents, who worked as labourers at the building, were not present, they said.

Her parents live in a makeshift house inside the under-construction building and they had gone to collect their wages when the boy allegedly entered the premises with an intention to loot their valuables, a senior police officer said.

But when he entered the premises he saw the minor girl and her 18-year-old sister alone there.

Taking advantage of the circumstance, the boy allegedly threatened the girls with a knife and took the minor one to a secluded spot in the building where he allegedly raped her, the police officer said.

Based on a complaint by the victim''s parents, a case was registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently the accused boy was apprehended, police said.

Police are probing if the under construction-building was a school.

