New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a room in central Delhi's Shastri Bhawan on Friday evening, officials said.

Fire department officials received information about the incident around 8.15 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

The fire was a result of a short circuit in the ceiling fan of the room situated on the third floor of the building, officials said.

The fire was doused. No one got injured, they added,

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Days of Record Rainfall Causes Losses Worth Rs 2,000 Crore in Kumaon Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)