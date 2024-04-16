New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): A minor fire broke out on Tuesday on the second floor of the North Block, located in the high-security Raisina Hills.

The building houses the Ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel.

Also Read | UPSC Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava Secures First Rank in Civil Services Exam, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy Get 2nd and 3rd Ranks Respectively.

The fire brigade received information at around 9:22 am. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

According to the sources, no casualties were reported, and the blaze was brought under control.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Ministry of Home Affairs Office in National Capital, No Injuries Reported.

"Some furniture has been burned. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, " the sources said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)