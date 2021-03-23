Mania (Rajasthan) [India], March 23 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons at a village in the Mania area of Rajasthan's Dholpur, the police informed on Monday.

The investigating officer Vijay Kumar said, "An FIR has been registered against the four unidentified people for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Mania area."

An investigation into the matter is underway, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)