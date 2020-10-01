Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Khargone on Wednesday night, the police said.

"The minor and the brother were staying in a hut when three persons approached them and assaulted the brother. The brother escaped to seek help from the village," said Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind 75th Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings.

"The accused took the girl into the field and raped her. The accused then dropped her off at the roadside and fled," he added.

The accused are currently absconding.

Also Read | Ram Nath Kovind Birthday | PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to President on His 75th Birthday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 1, 2020.

The police have registered a case and investigation is currently underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)