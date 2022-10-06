New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Three juveniles were apprehended on Thursday by the Delhi Police in connection with a murder in Outer North Delhi.

As per the police, a minor girl planned the murder of her male friend who also used to be her neighbour. The deceased has been identified as Sahil.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Toppers May Need To Present Documents To Verify Rank As per New Bill.

On Wednesday, the girl called Sahil late evening near her home. As soon as he reached there, the girl was joined by her brother and two friends. Sahil was stabbed to death by one of her friends.

The Police have registered the case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Video of Former JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh 'Dancing' With Woman Performer Goes Viral.

The police have also seized the weapon of offence. A fourth person still absconding, is also a minor, the police said.

As per the police, two angles have come up in the investigation so far. The first angle is related to Instagram followers and the other angle is related to old rivalries between them and their friends. However, the angles are still to be verified.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)