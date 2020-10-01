Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Azamgarh district's Jiyanpur, police said on Wednesday.

"Today (on Wednesday), we received a complaint of rape with a minor girl. A case was immediately registered. The accused has been arrested. He lives in front of girl's residence and used to visit her house regularly," Sudhir Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh told ANI.

He said that the medical examination of girl is being conducted and further action is being taken. (ANI)

