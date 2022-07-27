Sambhal (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a religious teacher here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the girl was raped on Tuesday by Owais, her religious teacher at a mosque.

The accused took the girl to his room near the mosque and raped her, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday under IPC 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

The girl has been sent for the medical examination and its report is awaited, police added.

