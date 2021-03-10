Kanpur (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Sajeti area here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a class 8 student, was admitted to Community Health Centre (Ghatampur) from where she was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur, a senior official said.

An FIR has been registered against Deepu Yadav, his brother Saurabh Yadav and friend Golu Yadav in connection with the incident, Superintendent of Police (rural) Brajesh Srivastava said.

Deepu and Saurabh are sons of a police sub inspector, officials said.

Srivastava said the girl had gone out to collect fodder for cattle on Monday when she was abducted by the accused and taken to an unknown place where she was allegedly raped by Deepu and Golu.

Saurabh allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to speak to anyone about the incident, the SP said.

The girl, somehow, managed to reach her house in the morning and narrated the incident to family members who lodged a complaint with the Sajeti Police Station.

Five police teams headed by senior officials have been formed to nab the culprits.

