India News | Minor Raped in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl went missing on Tuesday night and was found at an isolated place near her house at around 4 am on Wednesday, said Circle Officer Mahwa (Dausa) Shankar Lal Meena.

He said a case has been registered against unidentified person and the matter is under investigation.

