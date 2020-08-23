Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): One man has been arrested in connection with alleged rape and killing of a four-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the news of the sudden disappearance of the girl spread around 3:00 pm in the village.

Also Read | Congress President Row: Sachin Pilot, Ahead of CWC Meeting, Says Most Congress Workers Want Rahul Gandhi to Take Over.

"A case has been registered and accused has also been arrested. We had constituted a police team to investigate this matter. The body of the minor was recovered from one Shekhar's residence only. Prima facie it is a rape case, rest will be known after the post mortem report arrives. We are conducting police patrolling in the village," said Mani Shabkar Chandra, City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Rajnandgaon.

When the minor was not found for over three hours, her family and village sarpanch filed a police case, following which police reached the village and searched various places including the pond area to find the minor but she was not seen anywhere.

Also Read | Realme C12 First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Flipkart & Realme.com; India Prices, Features & Specifications.

Later, the body of the girl found was recovered from one Shekhar Korram's house and he was arrested.

The sarpanch of the village has demanded that the accuse should be punished with the death penalty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)