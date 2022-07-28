New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A minor scuffle broke out between two groups of students at the Delhi University's Law faculty on Thursday during a farewell function, said the varsity's Proctor Rajni Abbi.

The incident took place at Law Centre 2. No was injured in the incident, Abbi said.

Also Read | Snake in Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express Train Creates Panic Among Passengers.

"There was a minor scuffle between two groups of students over the choice of song during a farewell function. The situation is under control. No one suffered injuries," she said.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media which showed some students being chased by a group with sticks.

Also Read | Mother Being Natural Guardian of Child Has Right to Decide Surname After Father’s Demise, Says Supreme Court.

Jyotsana, a second-year student at Law Centre 2 who was present at the time of the incident, said it was a minor scuffle between two groups.

"A group of students wanted to play a certain song which was opposed by the other group. An argument broke out between the two groups. It was brought under control very soon," said Jyotsana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)