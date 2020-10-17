Mahoba (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Fourteen-year-old twin sisters were reported missing from Subhash Nagar locality here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police RK Gautam said that that an FIR was been lodged by a man who said his twin daughters went missing from his house.

Jewellery and some other things were also missing from his house, he claimed.

"We have recovered a mobile phone from the house and its call records are under probe. We are trying to trace the girls," he said.

Separate teams of police have been formed to work out the case, he said.

